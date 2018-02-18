GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is taking steps to crack down on crime on the Strip, help the homeless and make tourists feel more comfortable.

Police arrested six people and handed out numerous citations Friday evening during an inaugural three-hour action called “Take Back the Las Vegas Strip.”

Police were joined in an organized walk by volunteers and representatives of faith groups, casinos and homeless support organizations.

Police Capt. John Pelletier says new police teams are intended to make tourists feel safe and deter criminals.

Two arrests were for cocaine possession, while others involved misdemeanors and a felony warrant. Six homeless people were taken to shelters.

The crackdown follows four January robberies of four casinos, including three on the Strip.

