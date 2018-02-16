LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making ramp and lane restrictions along Interstate 15 in Las Vegas starting at 9 p.m., February 20, including:
*The Spring Mountain Road east and west bound on ramps to Interstate 15 north bound will be closed from 9 p.m., February 20 until 6 a.m., February 21 and again from 9 p.m., February 21 until 6 a.m., February 22.
*The right lane along Interstate 15 north bound at Flamingo Road will be closed 24/7 from 9 p.m., February 20 until 6 a.m., April 6.
*The Flamingo road on ramp to Interstate 15 north bound will be closed from 9 p.m., February 20 until 6 a.m., February 21 and again from 9 p.m., February 21 until 6 a.m., February 22.
The closures are needed for re striping and sign installation work as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Motorists should use caution while travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProject Neon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.