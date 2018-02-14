GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas captured an escape bull that went on a wild run for several hours in a neighborhood northwest of downtown.

Las Vegas police tried to tranquilize the animal but failed shortly after it was reported on the loose at about 3 a.m. Wednesday near Rancho and Vegas boulevards.

Henderson police and animal control officers joined the chase, and a civilian who works with bulls attempted to lasso it, but that didn’t work either.

Eventually, an off-duty officer who works with livestock was able to corral the bull into a trailer without anyone getting hurt at about 7 a.m.

The bull — estimated to weigh about 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms) — was tagged and currently is in the custody of Animal Control.

Police are trying to find its owner in the neighborhood where some residents raise livestock.

