GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:fatal crash, Las Vegas news, motorcycle crash, Mount Airy, North Carolina
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist from North Carolina is dead after crashing into a Honda Civic.

According to a statement by Las Vegas police, the crash occurred Monday night.

Police say a 36-year-old man from Mount Airy, North Carolina riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson collided with a 2017 Honda Civic.

Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The 29-year-old Honda driver suffered minor injuries.

Police do not think impairment contributed to the crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it’s the seventh traffic-related fatality Las Vegas police have investigated this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen