LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist from North Carolina is dead after crashing into a Honda Civic.
According to a statement by Las Vegas police, the crash occurred Monday night.
Police say a 36-year-old man from Mount Airy, North Carolina riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson collided with a 2017 Honda Civic.
Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The 29-year-old Honda driver suffered minor injuries.
Police do not think impairment contributed to the crash.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it’s the seventh traffic-related fatality Las Vegas police have investigated this year.