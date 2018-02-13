Photo courtesy Dreamstime

SUMMERLIN, NV (KXNT) – Beginning Thursday, February 15, temporary concrete barrier rail will be placed on the shoulder of east bound Summerlin Parkway from the Clark County 215 Bruce Woodbury Beltway to east of Anasazi Drive. This will enable the construction of an auxiliary lane behind the barrier to the Anasazi Drive east bound off-ramp. Lighting, storm drainage, new pavement and concrete safety barrier rail will be installed in this area as part of the work. This is part of Phase 3 of the Summerlin Parkway Traffic Capacity and Safety Improvements Project. All existing lanes of travel will remain open on Summerlin Parkway and the east bound Anasazi on and off ramps.

Work on Summerlin Parkway from Rampart Boulevard to Town Center Drive that began January 15 will continue until the end of July. The majority of work to install auxiliary lanes will take place behind the concrete barrier rails and includes installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment (traffic cameras and communications to overhead signage and traffic signals), lighting improvements, storm drainage system, other safety improvements, as well as grading and asphalt paving. To date, a large portion of roadway excavation has been completed in the west bound direction and storm drain installation has begun. Installation of lighting and ITS improvements have started int he east bound direction.

The added auxiliary lanes will help to achieve better traffic flow by improving the weaving and merging of ramp traffic. For safety, the speed limit is reduced to 55 miles per hour in all work zones.

Work on Summerlin Parkway is scheduled to continue through August 2018. The majority of work will happen during daytime hours, but additional night work is anticipated. The widening on east bound Summerlin Parkway from Rampart Boulevard to Durango Drive will begin at a later date.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor for this project, with oversight from the city of Las Vegas. This project has a $6 million budget, funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) Fuel Revenue Indexing and Question 10 sales tax funds. Residents with questions should call 702-353-4355 or email troy.oconnor@lasvegaspaving.com.