Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Nevada chose a box of chocolates as their top Valentine’s Day gift, followed by aquamarine jewelry, a bouquet of roses, teddy bears, and eternity band rings.

However, keep lingerie and gift cards out of your shopping cart. Nevada shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 32% of Nevada consumers say they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to start shopping for their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 34% of Nevada consumers say they will spend the night in, followed by a night on the town (14%) and going to the movies (7%). When it comes to favorite Valentine’s Day treats, Nevada consumers prefer cinnamon hearts (28%) and caramels (26%).

Roses steal the show in Nevada, with 74% of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. But if you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider sunflowers.

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.