By Alan Stock
Our Pet Pick, Daisy, is an energetic 11-year-old Poodle mix and she’s looking for a forever home.
She has the energy and attitude of a much younger pooch. She loves to go on walks and car rides and gets along well with other small dogs. It is expected that she will, also, get along well with children.

She was brought to the Nevada SPCA when her previous owner fell ill and was no longer able to care for her. The great NSPCA staff got her pampered, groomed and spayed and this sweet pooch is looking forward to her next big adventure.

If you would like to contribute to the care and well being of Daisy and our other animals please click here to donate: https://www.razoo.com/organization/Nevadaspca

