LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police are seeking any information into the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in the far northwest Las Vegas valley desert last weekend, authorities said.
The body of 25-year-old Michael Hadley was found by a group riding horses in a desert area near Bugling Bull and Cold Creek roads just before 1 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined Hadley, who was known to frequent the area near Charleston Boulevard and Bruce Street, was the victim of a homicide.
It was not immediately clear what led to Hadley’s death or how long the man’s body had been there.
The killing marked the fifth murder of a homeless man in the Las Vegas metro area in 2018.
Detectives are seeking any information about Hadley’s murder or his whereabouts in the weeks before his body was found.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.