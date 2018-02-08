MOAPA, NV (KXNT) – People living in the Moapa Valley area interested in becoming members of its Community Emergency Response Team are invited to attend a two-day training course on Saturday, February 24, and Saturday, March 3, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Overton Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Valley Blvd.
“Moapa Valley is a very tight-knit community that is well served by its dedicated volunteer fire departments in the area,” said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, whose Commission District B includes Moapa Valley. “This course offers emergency preparedness training to citizens so they are better able to serve themselves, their families and their neighbors in the event of a flood, fire or another emergency until additional help arrives,” added Kirkpatrick. The CERT program is offered throughout Clark County, and is coordinated through the Clark County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Interested participants are asked to call Moapa Valley resident and Moapa Valley CERT Team Leader Cindy Hardy to register for the class at (702) 375-8124. The class on February 24 will provide an overview of general emergency preparedness basics. Citizens who complete the two-day course will receive a free CERT back-pack of supplies.
General emergency preparedness information can be found on the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security pages of the Clark County website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov.