LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after his car plunged into a lake in a residential area in northwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials say crews found a Ford Mustang submerged in the water about 15 feet from the lakeside in the Desert Shores area early Thursday morning.

Officials say the man was pulled out of the car and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Las Vegas police say investigators don’t believe that there were other people inside the vehicle. A technical rescue team pulled the vehicle out of the water.

Police are investigating the wreck.

