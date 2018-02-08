Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is encouraging anyone who was present during the 1 October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival or affected by it to fill out an online intake form posted on its website at http://www.VegasStrongRC.org.

Survivors of the mass shooting and anyone dealing with effects from it including hotel workers, taxi cab drivers or bystanders who tried to help victims are encouraged to register with the Resiliency Center. Staff will follow up with you to assess needs and provide you with updates. Available resources include victim advocacy and support, legal assistance, counseling and spiritual care referrals, and help applying for funding you may be eligible for through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, http://www.voc.nv.gov. Anyone who was injured or present during the shooting must apply for assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime program by October 1, 2018. An on-site therapist also is available each day by phone or for walk-in clients. The center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be contacted by phone at (702) 455-2433 (AIDE) or toll-free 1-833-299-AIDE, and by email at: vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov. You can also visit its Facebook page at: http://www.Facebook.com/VegasStrongResiliencyCenter.

“The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is intended to be a single point of contact for anyone who is dealing with issues related to the aftermath of the 1 October mass shooting,” said Kevin Schiller, Assistant Clark County Manager. “We don’t have a comprehensive list of people who were present at the concert when the shooting happened so we need you to reach out to us even if you live in another city or outside the United States so we can connect you with services and assess what we can do to better serve you,” Schiller continued.

Two therapy support groups are now meeting in Southern Nevada for 1 October survivors and their family members, and more groups are expected to start soon including a group for Spanish speakers. The support groups are free and being facilitated by local therapists. Both are being held on Tuesday nights. Starting February 13, Dignity Health will host a group at its Siena Campus, 3001 St. Rose Pkwy., in Henderson from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Creative Solutions Counseling Center, 7371 W. Charleston Blvd., also is hosting a support group from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The meetings are not open to the general public due to the need to maintain the privacy and confidentiality of participants. Space is limited. The Resiliency Center is working with local providers to establish more groups, and also is tracking resources available in other states and communities. Counseling is one of the primary services people seek in dealing with the aftermath of this incident. These coping tips from mental health experts working with the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center may be helpful.

Other new resources available for survivors and their family members include:

*The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada now has an attorney on-site at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to assess legal needs stemming from the tragedy such as employment, probate, financial issues and more. the Legal Aid Center also is working with the State Bar of Nevada to help connect victims and survivors located outside of the Las Vegas area with free legal resources in their home states.

*The Institute for the Fiduciary Standard unveiled a website to help connect survivors and family members of victims of 1 October with financial advisors located throughout the United States will to provide four hours of free financial planning advice. Visit the Las Vegas Survivors Project website for more information: http://www.lvsurvivors.org.

*Informational flyers about the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center are available in English and Spanish.