LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer responding to a report of a possible suicide attempt shot a man who pointed a handgun at the officer at a home on the edge of Summerlin.
Police say a caller from the residence on Lingo Street north of West Cheyenne reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday a possibly intoxicated man was threatening to harm himself with a gun or knife.
Officers were talking to family members outside the home when the man came out the front door, pulled a handgun from his bathrobe and pointed it at police.
An officer fired multiply rounds and hit the suspect who retreated toward the house before he collapsed.
He was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown. No one else was hurt.
An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is under way.