Filed Under:autopsy reports, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting
People visit a makeshift memorial near the sign welcoming visitors to Las Vegas on Sunday October 08, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. Suspected gunman, Stephen Paddock shot and killed people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He was known as being a high stakes gambler. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The widow of a Las Vegas police officer killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history wants a Nevada judge to block media reports about redacted autopsy records made public last week about the 58 victims.

Clark County District Court Judge Richard Scotto plans a Feb. 12 hearing on a filing by lawyers for Veronica Hartfield about documents released last Wednesday under a media public records lawsuit.

Hartfield’s attorney, Tony Sgro, didn’t immediately respond Monday to messages.

He argues the records are confidential and protected health information under federal law.

Attorneys for media including The Associated Press argue that once personal identifiers are redacted, claims to privacy no longer apply.

The released documents black-out the case numbers, names, ages, hometowns and racial characteristics of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Records relating to the shooter, Stephen Paddock, weren’t made public.

