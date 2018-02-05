Nick Foles (Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lady luck was most certainly not the side of Las Vegas sports books during the Super Bowl as some reported six- and seven-figure losses.
The losses reported Monday were in part due to a mystery man placing big bets and the many records set during the game, which allowed gamblers to cash in on proposition bets.
Unaudited tallies released Monday by the state’s gambling regulators show people wagered a record $158.6 million on the big game at Nevada’s 198 sports books. That’s about $20.1 million more than in 2017.
But the data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board show sports books made a profit of only about $1.2 million on the action, around $9.8 million less than in 2017 and not even close to the $19.7 they cleared in 2014.