LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for the man who shot and killed another man during a fight, then fled the scene Saturday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in a parking lot on the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue just before 2 p.m. Saturday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses said the gunman and 41-year-old David Lee Parsons got into a physical altercation inside a nearby market, a fight which then spilled over into the market’s parking lot. As the suspect got into a black Dodge Charger, Parsons followed, approached the driver side window and engaged in a struggle over the handgun. Parsons was shot and fell to the ground, while the suspect stayed in the vehicle and drove off.
Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 5’9′ tall with a medium build and braided hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a bandanna, a dark jacket, dark jeans and a gold necklace.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.