NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the south bound Interstate 15 exit to Craig Road from 7 p.m., February 9 until 5 a.m., February 12, in North Las Vegas.

The ramp closure is needed for milling and paving activities as part of a $33.8 million 4.8-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. The project will expand the highway from four to six travel lanes, plus install new lighting, signage and landscaping. Other work calls for widening and seismic upgrades to four overpass structures at Range Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. Construction is expected to finish this summer.

NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, however, unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

