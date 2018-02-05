LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to 1909 D Street (W. Lake Mead) at 5:01 a.m. Sunday after fire dispatchers received multiple calls that smoke was coming from a house at that address.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming out two front windows of a one story wood frame/stucco house that was converted into two apartments.
The occupants had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene. One male adult was suffering from minor smoke inhalation and was taken to University Medical Center by fire rescue personnel.
It took firefighters only a few minutes to put the fire out. It was confined to one of the apartments which was gutted. The other apartment had minor smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $25,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no electricity in the apartment. Candles may have been used for lighting. The exact cause had not been determined.
Five adults that live in the two apartments are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Firefighters from North Las Vegas Fire Department also assisted at the fire. There was no reported injuries of any first responders.