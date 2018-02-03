Emergency vehicle lighting
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a drive-by shooting has left a man dead after he was gunned down while walking along a street.
Police say the detectives believe a vehicle pulled alongside the victim before the he was shot on the 4200 block of West El Parque Avenue.
Officers found him lying on a sidewalk late Friday night and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
According to police, they have no suspects and don’t know a motive for the killing.
The victim’s identity wasn’t released.