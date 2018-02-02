Rhode Island Rams vs. VCU Rams

Friday, February 2, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

VCU +3.5

Rams vs. Rams here, with VCU getting the home floor. A valuable home dog pick. URI is yet to lose in a down A-10, but VCU has started to click and it has a backcourt that can match up solidly with Rhode Island’s. Take the points; should be a good game.

SportsLine Expert: Matt Norlander (2-1 in last 3 CBB ATS picks)

Harvard Crimson vs. Columbia Lions

Friday, February 2, 2018, 7:00 pm ET

COLUMBIA +2

The SportsLine projection model sees underdog Columbia covering the spread nearly two-thirds of the time Friday against Ivy League rival Harvard. The Lions have covered four straight in this rivalry, and five of the last six on their home court.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (26-14-1 in last 41 CBB ATS picks)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday, February 2, 2018, 7:30 pm ET

PORTLAND +4

The Blazers have gone 15-9-2 ATS on the road this season, and they’re playing some of the best basketball in the league, winning seven of their last eight (6-1-1 ATS). The Raptors come off a loss as the favorite at Washington without John Wall last night. They’ve played below their high rating the past three weeks, going 2-7 ATS. Portland is the play.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Friday, February 2, 2018, 9:00 pm ET

OKLAHOMA CITY -6.5

My number cruncher likes the Thunder to beat the Pelicans by a minimum of 12 points Friday, and has the home favorite covering the spread a whopping 67 percent of the time. The favorite is on a 4-1 ATS run in this series, and Oklahoma City is on a 5-2 ATS run against winning teams.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (7-3 in last 10 NBA ML picks)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots (Super Bowl)

Sunday, February 4, 2018, 6:30 pm ET

PHILADELPHIA +4.5

This game will come down to the passing game. Expect both teams to stop the run well, and it’ll put both QBs in the crosshairs to make plays via the air. That puts the onus on the secondaries as well. With the way the Eagles can apply pressure, their secondary, in my opinion, can pose the bigger threat. And as with most Patriot games in the Super Bowl, they tend to come down to the final possession. Expect this one to be the same. Take the Eagles and the points.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt

