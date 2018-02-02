LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Firefighters in Las Vegas responded to a garage fire in a house in the 8000 block of Rio De Janeiro Drive (Durango/Washington) at 3:17 a.m. Friday.
On arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the garage of a two story wood frame/stucco house. Firefighters found a small fire and had it out in a couple of minutes.
The fire was confined to a small area in the garage, there was smoke damage to the rest of the garage and very light smoke odor in the living portion of the house. Damage was estimated at $10,000.
Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental, it may be electrical in nature.
The family was sleeping when the fire started. One of the teens in the house woke and smelled light smoke. He walked around the house checking to find the source. When he opened the door to the garage, he found the inside of the garage full of smoke. He closed the door and alerted other family members of the fire, everyone escaped without injury.
Five adults and three children are temporarily displaced. They are staying with relatives that live nearby.
There were no reported injuries.