Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) invites everyone to an informational meeting to solicit input for proposed safety improvements along Eastern Avenue/Civic Center Drive between U.S. Highway 95 and Cope Avenue in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas, including widened sidewalks, improved lighting, additional pedestrian crossings, raised medians, pedestrian flashing beacons, intersection configurations, and signal upgrades. The meeting will be done open house style with displays, maps and project staff.

It will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018, from 4-7 p.m., at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School, located at 2851 E. Harris Avenue in Las Vegas. A presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief question and answer period.

NDOT said this stretch of roadway has gone from a lightly traveled road into a densely developed urban corridor with several residences, schools, and businesses, resulting in increased pedestrian and motorist traffic. The project will improve mobility, access and reliability while making critical safety enhancements.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Comments may be submitted for the public record in writing at the meeting or verbally to a court reporter who will be present at the meeting. Written or emailed comments will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, February 16, 2018. Please direct comments to Lori Campbell, Nevada Department of Transportation, 1263 S. Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89712; (775) 888-7462 or lcampbell@dot.nv.gov.

There will also be even more work coming from NDOT, with the I-15 south bound bridge inspection and lane reduction in North Las Vegas on February 7.

NDOT plans to close the inside lane along south bound Interstate 15 between Lake Mead Boulevard and Owens Avenue from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Februay 7, in North Las Vegas for bridge inspection. Motorists should use caution while travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible.