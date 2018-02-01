LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Following last week’s release of the most recent Las Vegas Metro Police findings in the deadly Las Vegas Strip mass shooting case last October, Sheriff Joe Lombardo appeared Thursday on KXNT’s Alan Stock Show for a wide-ranging interview.
During the hour, Lombardo talked about that report, the latest in the Paddock investigation as well as fielded questions from callers about the state of Las Vegas safety concerns in the wake of the tragedy.
Lombardo said it seems unlikely that the true motive behind gunman Stephen Paddock’s deadly rampage will ever be definitely answered.
“I want to know just like everybody else to prevent it in the future, but in my opinion at this point, we have an individual that snapped and lost his way and decided to create havoc,” Lombardo said.
You can listen to the entire interview with Alan above.