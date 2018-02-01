LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says drivers in the Las Vegas area should expect to see a lot more troopers patrolling roads over the next two weeks.
The agency starting Thursday will double and sometimes triple the number of troopers who will be cracking down on impaired drivers.
The effort that will run through Feb. 15 comes right before Super Bowl weekend.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk says people should “drive sober or be prepared to face the consequences.”
The agency is encouraging people to designate a sober driver if they’ll be drinking and to call 911 if they see a drunk driver on the road.