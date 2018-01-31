LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Over the next two weeks, Las Vegas residents can expect to see double or even triple the normal law enforcement presence. The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) has joined forces with law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down on impaired driving, and has an important message for the public: if you’ll be drinking, designate a sober driver, and if you drive impaired, you will be arrested.
“The Nevada Highway Patrol will increase the number of Troopers on the road to target impaired drivers. Residents can expect to see a heavy saturation of Troopers during Super Bowl weekend. This is fair warning, make the right decision, drive sober or be prepared to face the consequences,” said NHP Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
Increasing law enforcement presence during these weeks supports the overall state goal of reaching Zero Fatalities. Las Vegas residents can help us reach that goal by following these safety guidelines:
*Designate a sober driver before drinking.
*Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired.
*Take advantage of local sober ride programs.
*Call 9-1-1 if a drunk driver is spotted on the road.
*Take the keys or help in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired.