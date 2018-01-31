Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – More than 150 After-School All-Stars (ASAS) students from Bridger, Brinley, Fremont and Gibson Middle Schools are participating in the 32nd annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) on Saturday, February 3.

The event, which is for both boys and girls, features a series of sports clinics led by UNLV athletes including basketball, soccer, volleyball, cheer and more. After the clinics, the students will attend the UNLV Rebels vs. Boise State women’s basketball game.

National Girls & Women’s in Sports Day, which is coordinated locally by the UNLV athletics department, is one of many events attended by at-risk students from After-School All-Stars Las Vegas. The organization offers free, after-school programs that promote academic advancement, cultural enrichment, positive social interaction and recreational activity designed to help deserving children achieve in school and in life.

The event is Saturday, February 3, with doors open for registration at 11:45 a.m. Then there will be a sports clinic at Mendenhall Center and Cox Pavilion from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m, then the UNLV basketball game at Thomas & Mack Center at 3:00 p.m.

