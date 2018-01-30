Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
WASHINGTON (AP) — The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he’s found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

Ronna Romney McDaniel tells Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that she finds the allegations against the Las Vegas billionaire “deeply troubling.”

She says an investigation will be conducted and that if he’s found guilty of wrongdoing “we will absolutely return 100 percent of that money. But we’re going to let due process take place.”

Wynn has denied the allegations, first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The RNC announced Saturday that Wynn was stepping down from his position as finance chair.

Some Republicans in Congress have already announced they are donating contributions they received from Wynn to charity.

