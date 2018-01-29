Organizing Director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Astrid Silva speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on October 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clinton, who will return to Las Vegas for the final presidential debate on October 19, continues to campaign against her Republican opponent Donald Trump with less than one month to go before Election Day. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Monday, Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen announced that his guest for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address will be Astrid Silva, an immigration activist and DREAMer from Las Vegas.

“It’s been nearly a year since President Trump addressed Congress, and little has changed since then. His consistently xenophobic rhetoric and anti-immigrant policies have done little to strengthen our economy and heal the divisive wounds caused by a polarized political electoral season. Las year, I called on President to stop the spread of misinformation and fear regarding immigrants and their families. Looking back at those comments, I recall stating that our country is unique because we make it possible for all immigrants to pursue their dreams no matter their background,” said Kihuen.

“Unfortunately, the president has continued to target immigrants, undaunted by the calls from hundreds of thousands of DREAMers, DACA recipients, TPS holders and countless others who have demonstrated time-and-again their commitment to the success of this country,” Kihuen said.

“That is why I have invited Astrid Silva, a DREAMer, to be my guest at this year’s State of the Union address. I hope the president realizes, as he looks out on the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives and rails against the contributions of immigrants in this country, two accomplished DREAMers will be staring right back at him. We are as much as part of this country as any other American and i hope our presence sends a strong message to President Trump, we are here to stay,” Rep. Kihuen concluded.

Rep. Kihuen migrated to the United States when he was eight years old and became the first Latino elected to Congress from the state of Nevada. He is the first formerly undocumented Member of Congress along with Rep. Adriano Espaillat and is the first DREAMer to serve in the House.

Astrid Silva addes, “I’m proud to be uniting with DREAMers from across the country Monday night, to show President Trump and Congressional Republicans that we are here and we are not going away. We won’t be used as political pawns in pursuit of a hateful, anti-immigrant agenda. Each day that goes by, hundreds of DREAMers like me–students, teachers, nurses, service members, and veterans–are losing their protection from deportation. I’m here to demand that Congress keeps their promise to DREAMers and delivers action on DACA for the hundreds of thousands of DREAMers like me,” Silva said.

Silva came to the United States with her parents when she was four years old. Since then, Silva has earned three associate degrees from the College of Southern Nevada and a bachelor’s degree from Nevada State College. She’s the founder and director of DREAM Big Vegas, an organization that advocates for undocumented families.