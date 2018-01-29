Photo courtesy City of Henderson

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – After more than 20 years with the city, Henderson City Manager Bob Murnane announced his retirement Monday, citing a need to focus attention on his health following a recent serious illness.

The announcement came in a statement issued by the city Monday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that I have been given to serve as City Manager and it has been an honor to work for the Mayor and Council in this important leadership role and deeply gratifying to have been a part of many important achievements that have strengthened our community and made life better for Henderson residents,” Murnane said.

“As my more than two decades with the City of Henderson come to a close, I am proud of what I have helped to accomplish. My success would not have been possible without the support of my family, the city’s elected leaders and the outstanding team members I have been fortunate to work with and lead throughout my career.”

“Bob Murnane has done an outstanding job as City Manager and we are all sad to see our friend and colleague leave, but we understand the need for him to focus on his health at this critical time. My colleagues on the City Council join me in expressing our gratitude to Bob and wish him only the best in the future,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said.

Murnane was named Henderson’s City Manager in August 2015. After initially joining as a city employee in 1996, Murnane eventually served 14 years as Senior Director of the city’s Public Works, Parks and Recreation Department before being elevated to City Manager.

Murnane is credited with playing a key role in several city initiatives during his tenure, including strengthening the city’s financial stability through the enhancement of its bond ratings as well as overseeing the expansion of city infrastructure, including the opening of the first new fire station in Henderson in more than a decade.

Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Richard Derrick was named Henderson’s acting City Manager. The city did not announce a timetable for hiring Murnane’s permanent replacement.