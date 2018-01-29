LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County School District Police arrested a 36-year-old teacher at a west Las Vegas magnet school Friday over alleged inappropriate contact with a student, the district reported Monday.
Renee Rine was the subject of an investigation that initiated at West Career and Technical Academy, where Rine served as a math teacher since August 2015.
Rine was charged with five counts, including felony counts of attempted kidnapping; lewdness with a minor (age) 14/15, and sexual misconduct; as well as one gross misdemeanor counts of child abuse and unlawful contact with a minor.
The investigation, which was conducted by the CCSD Police Department investigations bureau, substantiated allegations that she had inappropriate contact with a student. Rine’s employment status with CCSD will be considered as “assigned to home,” once she is released from incarceration.
Following her arrest, Rine was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Video from CCSD Police Department regarding the arrest will be available on the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CCSDPD.