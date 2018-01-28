Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say that about 40 people scrambled from a Las Vegas residence as officers arrived to investigate reports of cockfighting.

Animal Control officers had arrived at the chicken-fighting scene Sunday morning at Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards. Police continue to investigate.

There were no reports of arrests made or animals rescued as of Sunday afternoon.

The incident comes nearly a week after authorities removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs from another Las Vegas home.

