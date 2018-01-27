Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, man shot, Officer-involved shooting, stratosphere

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was waving a gun, ignored commands to drop it and instead pointed it toward officers.

A police statement says the shooting occurred after officers responded to a report of a man waving a gun around 11:30 p.m. Friday north of the Stratosphere on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Police Capt. Chris Little said in a video statement that the shooting occurred as the man ran into traffic.

The man’s identity wasn’t released. Police say his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

