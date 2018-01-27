Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base while participating in the Joint Expeditionary Force Experiment 2006 (JEFX 06) April 25, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. JEFX is a biannual test of new systems and technologies by every branch of the military in an attempt to speed their introduction into the modern battlefield. This year's tests involve about 1,400 personnel from the U.S., Great Britain, Canada and Australia studying new technologies during mock combat over the Nevada desert and center on finding better ways to communicate critical information between armed forces. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base officials say no serious injuries are reported from what officials are calling an “aircraft incident” during takeoff at the installation in southern Nevada.

A base spokesman, Senior Master Sgt. Brendan Vargas, says no additional information is immediately available, including the type of aircraft involved in the incident Saturday, whether it crashed or whether there was an explosion or fire.

Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.

The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units that include the 57th Wing, a training unit composed of 19 squadrons, including 12 at Nellis. The squadrons fly multiple types of aircraft, including F-34A , F-15, F-16 and F-22 fighters,

