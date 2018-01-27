LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nellis Air Force Base officials say no serious injuries are reported from what officials are calling an “aircraft incident” during takeoff at the installation in southern Nevada.
A base spokesman, Senior Master Sgt. Brendan Vargas, says no additional information is immediately available, including the type of aircraft involved in the incident Saturday, whether it crashed or whether there was an explosion or fire.
Nellis is located in the northeastern outskirts of the Las Vegas area.
The base is home for the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and various units that include the 57th Wing, a training unit composed of 19 squadrons, including 12 at Nellis. The squadrons fly multiple types of aircraft, including F-34A , F-15, F-16 and F-22 fighters,