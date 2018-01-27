Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Las Vegas news, sexual harassment, Steve Wynn
Steve Wynn file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is launching a review following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Wynn Resorts founder Steve Wynn detailed in a Wall Street Journal report.

A spokeswoman said Friday the commission’s investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review to determine the appropriate next steps, adding “the suitability and integrity of our gaming licensees is of the utmost importance.”

Wynn is building a roughly $2.5 billion resort in the Boston suburb of Everett.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee.

A spokesman for Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s “deeply disturbed by these allegations and expects them to be taken seriously.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen