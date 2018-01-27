LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is launching a review following allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Wynn Resorts founder Steve Wynn detailed in a Wall Street Journal report.
A spokeswoman said Friday the commission’s investigations and enforcement bureau will conduct a regulatory review to determine the appropriate next steps, adding “the suitability and integrity of our gaming licensees is of the utmost importance.”
Wynn is building a roughly $2.5 billion resort in the Boston suburb of Everett.
Wynn has denied the allegations.
The paper reported that a number of women say they were harassed or assaulted by the casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee.
A spokesman for Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s “deeply disturbed by these allegations and expects them to be taken seriously.”