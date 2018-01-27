Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a southern Nevada man is dead after he was trapped in his burning home after going back inside to save family pets.

The Clark County Fire Department says the incident occurred late Friday night at a residence between Las Vegas and Henderson.

The department says crews headed to the burning home were told that a person was reported to be trapped inside.

The home was heavily engulfed in flames and smoke when crews arrived and firefighters had to fight their way inside.

They removed the trapped man but he did not survive. Several pets also died.

The man’s identity wasn’t released.

Dozens of firefighters responded, along with police, animal control, utility and coroner personnel.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

