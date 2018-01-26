LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Parkinson’s community in Southern Nevada, in partnership with the Davis Phinney Foundation, will hold the Movement in Parkinson’s Fair on Saturday, January 27.
Representatives from the Cleveland Clinic, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic and Martie Vlcek from Rock Steady Boxing will be in attendance, as well as guest speaker Nan Little, author of “If I Can Climb Kilimanjaro, Why Can’t I Brush My Teeth?”
“There about 15,000 people in Southern Nevada struggling and living with Parkinson’s Disease,” said Cidney Donahoo, who’s been living with the disease for 8 years. “In the United States, there are about a million people who have Parkinson’s,” Donhoo said.
Also at the Parkinson’s Fair, certified trainers will present Parkinson’s exercise demos in multiple disciplines, including yoga, tai chi and boxing.
The fair will be at Tony Cress Training Center, 178 N. Pecos Road, Henderson, Nevada, 89074. It will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It cost nothing to participate.