Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:daniel cormier, Las Vegas news, MMA, Stipe Miocic, UFC, UFC 226
Stipe Miocic fights Francis Ngannou in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.

The rare matchup of two reigning champions on July 7 will cap the seventh annual UFC International Fight Week.

Miocic and Cormier both defended their titles last Saturday at UFC 220 in Boston.

Miocic (18-2) outpointed Francis Ngannou in the main event at TD Garden and set the UFC heavyweight record with his third straight successful title defense.

Cormier (20-1) dominated Volkan Oezdemir via TKO to retain the 205-pound belt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen