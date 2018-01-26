Stipe Miocic fights Francis Ngannou in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.
The rare matchup of two reigning champions on July 7 will cap the seventh annual UFC International Fight Week.
Miocic and Cormier both defended their titles last Saturday at UFC 220 in Boston.
Miocic (18-2) outpointed Francis Ngannou in the main event at TD Garden and set the UFC heavyweight record with his third straight successful title defense.
Cormier (20-1) dominated Volkan Oezdemir via TKO to retain the 205-pound belt.