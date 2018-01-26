Zinke's Visit to Vegas Gun Show Riles Conservationists Conservationists are criticizing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for visiting a Las Vegas gun show while refusing to meet with them to hear their concerns about plans to shrink a national monument in Nevada.

Former Congressmen Horsford, Hardy May Battle Again for Their Old SeatA former Democratic congressman's announcement that he'll run again for his old seat could set up a race between him and the Republican who defeated him in 2014 and then lost the seat himself in 2016.