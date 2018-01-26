LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A body was found in a recreational vehicle after it was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning. The cause of the fire and identity of the victim are also under investigation.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area of N. Rancho Drive and Vegas Drive at 5:45 a.m. When they arrived in the area, they found the source, it was a recreational vehicle fully involved behind a vacant house in the 1700 block of Primrose Path. A second fire engine was requested to help prevent the fire form spreading to the vacant one story wood frame house on the property.

Firefighters were able to prevent major damage to the house and put the fire out in the RV. When firefighters started going through the rubble of the vehicle to make sure all remaining hot spots were extinguished, they found the body of a person. Fire investigators were notified.

The property is located within unincorporated Clark County, Clark County Fire Investigators were notified. As with any fire that involves a fatality, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) and the Clark County Coroner’s Office was also notified and are involved in the investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no damage estimate available. The identity of the victim and cause of death is also under investigation by the three agencies listed above.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.