Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, Nevada, NV-03, Politics, Silver State Fair Housing Council (SSFHC), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Las Vegas neighborhood (photo by: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Thursday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement applauding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for awarding two grants totaling $425,000 to the Silver State Fair Housing Council (SSFHC) in order to fight housing discrimination:

“Housing discrimination is still a disturbing reality that far too many Nevadans face,” said Rosen. “By investing in programs that help raise awareness and education, we can help combat housing discrimination and ensure that hardworking Nevada families receive equal access to housing. I will continue to advocate for Nevada’s fair share of federal funding and for programs that help our most vulnerable communities,” Rosen said.

BACKGROUND: The $425,000 in grants to the SSFHC include a $125,000 grant under the Education and Outreach Initiative (EOI) and a $300,000 grant under the Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI). HUD awards EOI grants to organizations that educated the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen