WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Thursday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement applauding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for awarding two grants totaling $425,000 to the Silver State Fair Housing Council (SSFHC) in order to fight housing discrimination:
“Housing discrimination is still a disturbing reality that far too many Nevadans face,” said Rosen. “By investing in programs that help raise awareness and education, we can help combat housing discrimination and ensure that hardworking Nevada families receive equal access to housing. I will continue to advocate for Nevada’s fair share of federal funding and for programs that help our most vulnerable communities,” Rosen said.
BACKGROUND: The $425,000 in grants to the SSFHC include a $125,000 grant under the Education and Outreach Initiative (EOI) and a $300,000 grant under the Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI). HUD awards EOI grants to organizations that educated the public and housing providers about their rights and responsibilities under federal law.