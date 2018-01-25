LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the Interstate 15 north bound to U.S. Highway 95 south bound ramp from 9 p.m., January 29, until 6 a.m., January 30, and again from 9 p.m., January 30, until 6 a.m., January 31, in downtown Las Vegas.
The temporary ramp closure is needed for paving and overhead sign removal as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground in 2016. Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. is the design-build general contractor, with Atkins North America as lead designer.
Drivers should use caution while travelling through this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.