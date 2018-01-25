Rosen Applauds HUD Grants To Fight Housing Discrimination Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for awarding two grants totaling $425,000 to the Silver State Fair Housing Council.

