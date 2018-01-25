NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Steven Horsford launched his campaign for Congress Thursday, pledging to stand up to the Trump Administration to protect access to health care, strengthen the economy and support Nevada’s working families.
“Like so many Nevadans, I’m frustrated with the direction our country is going under Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress who support his reckless agenda,” said Steven Horsford. “In one year, we have seen Trump and congressional Republicans try to take health care away from millions of Americans, pass a tax scheme that benefits billionaires and wealthy corporations, and try to strip away our basic human civil rights. Enough is enough. It’s time to fight back and hold this President and Congress accountable,” Horsford said.
Horsford will kick off his campaign by holding town halls and listening sessions across the district. Horsford is running for the seat in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which he represented from 2013-2015.
“Born and raised in Nevada, I’ve spent my life fighting to expand health care for children and families, address the housing crisis and create good jobs for working people,” added Horsford. “I’m ready to fight for all of us who deserve better from Washington. I’ll bring change to Congress and make government work for Nevadans,” Horsford said.
“I’m running for Nevadans who want something better from our government, for parents who are concerned about what kind of world they’re sending their children into, for Nevadans who want their voices heard,” Horsford continued. “One person alone isn’t going to fix Washington. It’s going to take all of us to make government work for all of us. Let’s get to work,” he concluded.