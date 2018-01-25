(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Thursday night, the Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees will hear an update on School Performance Agreements, which the Board voted unanimously in favor of at its May 25, 2017, regular board meeting. School Performance Agreements aim to improve student achievement at district schools ranking in the bottom five percent of the Nevada Department of Education’s Rising Star Schools list.

This is the first time the district has implemented School Performance Agreements, which provide schools more support and opportunity to increase student achievement.

School Performance Agreements were established with 14 schools, where targeted goals and performance directions have been set with the objective that each school earns a three-star ranking on the Nevada School Performance Framework in three years, by the end of the 2019-20 school year. The target goals and performance directions have been designated by CCSD’s Academic Unit and Turnaround Zone for each individual school after site visits were done to examine curriculum, assessment, instruction, leadership, planning, data, professional development, and school climate and culture.

Of the schools examined last year for School Performance Agreements, Ann Lynch Elementary School, Doris Reed Elementary School and Carroll M. Johnston Middle School will join the district’s Turnaround Zone, effective immediately. These three schools will receive additional support to increase student achievement and improve school climate. This is the first round of schools being added to the Turnaround Zone; additional schools are being considered for the 2018-19 school year. Concurrently, other schools are preparing to exit Turnaround status, based on substantial increases in student achievement and graduation rates, and a reduction in student disciplinary incidents.

Under the Turnaround Schools model, under performing schools receive additional resources to place a renewed emphasis on student achievement and growth. Principals at the new Turnaround Schools will have the chance to select their administrative teams, who are responsible for assisting with the implementation of the school’s improvement plan. Additionally, each principal will have budget flexibility and the opportunity to strategically staff the school by replacing some staff members. Finally, principals will receive additional funds to either extend instructional time or extend the contractual day to increase staff training and collaboration.

New principals for Ann Lynch Elementary School, Doris Reed Elementary School and Johnston Middle School will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, experienced district administrators will serve as acting principals at each of these three schools.

“I am eager to begin work with the three newest schools entering the Turnaround Zone,” said CCSD School Associate Superintendent and supervisor of Turnaround Zone Schools, Dr. Jeff Geihs. “I am confident that the structures and resources we have put in place, which have allowed some schools to exit Turnaround status, will continue to successfully support the newly designated schools,” Dr. Geihs said.

Schools in the district’s Turnaround Zone have seen increased academic achievement, higher graduation rates, better student attendance, a renewed sense of school pride and a lower rate of incidents requiring student disciplinary action. Of the 29 schools that entered the Turnaround Zone as of the 2016-17 school year, 13 schools have exited Turnaround status. Currently, there are 16 Turnaround Schools in CCSD that have seen improvement in English Language Arts and Mathematics proficiency, and in graduation rates.

Thursday night, Trustees will hear an update on these schools that entered into three-year School Performance Agreements:

*William G. Bennett Elementary School

*Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School

*Ollie Detwiler Elementary School

*Helen Herr Elementary School

*Carroll M. Johnston Middle School

*Matt Kelly Elementary School

*Ann Lynch Elementary School

*Jerome D. Mack Middle School

*J.E. Manch Elementary School

*Doris M. Reed Elementary School

*Bertha Ronzone Elementary School

*Hal Smith Elementary School

*Robert Taylor Elementary School