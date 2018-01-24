Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It was either ignorance or the love of fire…either way, a 44-year old woman has been charged with arson in connection with a car fire at Las Vegas Fire and Rescue headquarters early Tuesday morning.

Barbra Gooden is also charged with attempting to start a car on fire on the campus of Zappo’s next door to Fire and Rescue headquarters. The woman is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Gooden has been charged with one count of arson third degree for allegedly setting the fire at Fire and Rescue headquarters and one count of arson fourth degree for allegedly attempting to start a fire at Zappo’s.

Gooden is charged with using a small gasoline can to carry gas to start the fires. It is unclear where she got the gas can. She attempted to start a vehicle on fire at Zappo’s, but was immediately stopped by security. She left the scene as security was notifying law enforcement.

She left Zappo’s walking along Fourth Street and came upon a 1972 Ford Bronco parked along the sidewalk in the parking lot next to Fire and Rescue headquarters under the U.S. 95 overpass. She allegedly poured the gas onto the car, which does not have a cab, and started the fire. She was seen by several people as she started the fire. She was apprehended a short distance away by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson investigators.

After talking to the woman, who is homeless, arson investigators arrested her and transported her to the Clark County Detention Center where she was charged. She is scheduled to appear in court for a 48 hour hearing Thursday morning.

The car was destroyed by the fire. It is valued at $20,000. There was no apparent connection between Gooden and the vehicle owner.

There were no injuries in connection with the incident.