WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Tuesday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) responded to the news that the Trump Administration will impose a 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels, a move that she said threatens to handicap a $28 billion industry that relies on parts made abroad for 80 percent of its supply. Last year, Congresswoman Rosen sent a bipartisan letter to the Chairman of the International Trade Commission warning that imposing such a tariff would threaten Nevada’s clean energy economy and hurt the solar industry, which was the single largest source of new electric generating capacity in the U.S. in 2016.

“In Nevada, I’ve seen first hand how investment in solar energy has created thousands of good paying jobs and helped diversify our economy for the future,” said Rosen. “Imposing this misguided tariff threatens to hurt thousands of Nevada workers, force developers to walk away from projects they’ve invested in, and deals a major blow to our state’s economy. At a time when Nevada’s rooftop solar industry is just getting back on its feet, this Administration continues to make short-sighted decisions that under-mind our transition to renewable energy sources. I will continue to fight for Nevada’s expanding clean energy economy and stand up for our solar energy jobs and businesses,” Rosen said.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed a measure imposing tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

The administration says the decision is part of Trump pledge to put American companies and jobs first.

The administration is imposing an immediate tariff of 30 percent on most imported solar modules, with the rate declining before phasing out after four years.

For large residential washing machines, tariffs will start at up to 50 percent and phase out after three years.

The U.S. solar industry is split over the issue. Two small subsidiaries of foreign companies that made solar cells in the U.S. favor tariffs, but a larger number of companies that install solar-power systems say their costs will rise and jobs will be lost.