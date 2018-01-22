Photo courtesy Dreamstime
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say they’ve removed hundreds of animals from a Las Vegas home where they were kept in “deplorable conditions.”
Police say they came to the home after neighbors saw a horse running loose in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Lt. Grant Rogers said that animal control officers picked up the horse in a trailer and went to the owner’s house on the 2700 block of North Gateway Road. They found hundreds of animals living in “deplorable conditions.”
They removed 13 horses, 150 roosters and hens, 400 pigeons, four turtles and two guinea pigs. The homeowner is now under criminal investigation.