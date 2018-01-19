LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Investigators remain unsure why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his Mandalay Bay hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more last October.
During the release of a preliminary report into the October 1 shooting, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the deadly shooting.
1 OCTOBER REPORT: Read the complete LVMPD preliminary report into the deadly shooting
“This is a complex, protracted investigation and we’ve done a lot of work piecing together what happened,” Lombardo said. The sheriff said that investigators have already followed up more than 2,000 leads in the case and reviewed over 21,000 hours of video footage as part of the case.
Lombardo also said authorities discovered child pornography on Paddock’s computer. He also said he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley in connection with the case.