Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, LVMPD, Marilou Danley, mass shooting, stephen paddock
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — Investigators remain unsure why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his Mandalay Bay hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more last October.

During the release of a preliminary report into the October 1 shooting, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the deadly shooting.

1 OCTOBER REPORT: Read the complete LVMPD preliminary report into the deadly shooting

“This is a complex, protracted investigation and we’ve done a lot of work piecing together what happened,” Lombardo said. The sheriff said that investigators have already followed up more than 2,000 leads in the case and reviewed over 21,000 hours of video footage as part of the case.

Lombardo also said authorities discovered child pornography on Paddock’s computer. He also said he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley in connection with the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen