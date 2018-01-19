Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval listens to questions during a 'State of the States' event at the Newseum, January 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association will hold their annual winter meeting in Washington next month. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following statement urging the United States Senate to pass the Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP re-authorization measure that was approved by the House of Representatives Thursday night. The Governor also expressed his continued support for the DACA program.

“There are more than 40,000 low-income families desperately waiting for CHIP re-authorization to ensure access to healthcare. This includes children who are receiving life-saving cancer treatments, preventative care, and other critical healthcare services. As I have said before, Nevada’s ability to provide CHIP to these children is coming to a preventable end because of the elimination of federal funding. These families cannot wait and I urge the Senate to pass the measure in front of them today (Friday) to provide certainty for our children’s healthcare,” said Governor Sandoval.

“I am a strong supporter of preserving the protections afforded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and I encourage Congress to continue working to negotiate a solution that extends these protections. However, as we approach a government shutdown and a potential shutdown of the CHIP program, I firmly believe pitting one group of children in need against another group of children in need doesn’t serve either,” added the governor.

