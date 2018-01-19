CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following statement urging the United States Senate to pass the Children’s Health Insurance Program or CHIP re-authorization measure that was approved by the House of Representatives Thursday night. The Governor also expressed his continued support for the DACA program.
“There are more than 40,000 low-income families desperately waiting for CHIP re-authorization to ensure access to healthcare. This includes children who are receiving life-saving cancer treatments, preventative care, and other critical healthcare services. As I have said before, Nevada’s ability to provide CHIP to these children is coming to a preventable end because of the elimination of federal funding. These families cannot wait and I urge the Senate to pass the measure in front of them today (Friday) to provide certainty for our children’s healthcare,” said Governor Sandoval.
“I am a strong supporter of preserving the protections afforded by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and I encourage Congress to continue working to negotiate a solution that extends these protections. However, as we approach a government shutdown and a potential shutdown of the CHIP program, I firmly believe pitting one group of children in need against another group of children in need doesn’t serve either,” added the governor.