CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada State Board of Education unanimously approved the K-12 Computer Science Standards this week allowing school districts to begin computer science curriculum development for all grade levels.
During the State Academic Standards Council hearing, testimony was provided by several individuals and council members who conveyed excitement about the impact these new standards would have on all aspects of instruction for elementary and secondary students in Nevada.
“Nevada’s K-12 Computer Science standards are designed to give our children a competitive advantage in a future where every job will be a computer-based job,” said Mark Newburn, Vice President of the Nevada State Board of Education, a strong advocate for the new standards.
The critical thinking and problem-solving skills each student will develop through the implementation of these computer science standards will have lasting effects, explained Cindi Chang, Education Programs Professional over Computer Science and STEM at the Nevada Department of Education. “It will impact their future career path and generations that follow,” Chang said.
“The State Board of Education has taken a critical first step in ensuring Nevada’s students are ready to fill the jobs demanded of the 21st century by approving these ground-breaking K-12 Computer Science Standards,” said Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Education. “Nevada’s strong lead in computer science education will provide the skills our students need to be competitive in a global economy,” said Dr. Canavero.
Districts and charter schools have begun to put processes in place to begin preliminary implementation of these new standards as early as the 2018-2019 school year with funding provided by Senate Bill 200 in the last legislative session.