Photo Credit: KXNT, Melissa Duran

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – This weekend, organizers are hoping to repeat history, on the first anniversary of the Women’s Marches held across the nation in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Nevada events are scheduled for Reno and Las Vegas.

Millions are expected to take part in the 2018 Women’s Marches across the country this weekend, including on Saturday in Reno and another Sunday in Las Vegas. They come on the first anniversary of the largest single-day march in U.S. history, which took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Dozens of groups have banded together for the Nevada marches, with concerns about a wide range of issues. Pat Lynch, an organizer of the Reno Women’s March, said the administration’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act are top-of-mind for many.

“Now literally, hundreds of thousands of people are not going to be given health care that did have it; and many, many, many people are going to die. That should get everybody out of their seats. It could happen to any one of us,” Lynch said.

President Trump has defended many of his policies as efforts to create jobs and improve security. The Reno event starts Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Building. The Las Vegas event starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and it’s a large production at Sam Boyd Stadium, with many nationally-known speakers and celebrities, put on by the same people who ran the first march in Washington, D.C., last year.

Issues like DACA, tax reform, and rollbacks of environmental protections will be addressed. Beverly Harry, who works with indigenous communities as part of the group PLAN Action, said Native American women are pressing their concerns as well.

“Missing and murdered Indigenous women was really important to them. Other key issues were the ‘No Dakota Access Pipeline,’ and health care, and a lot of environmental issues,” Harry said.

Organizers note that Nevada will be very influential in the 2018 midterm elections, as a swing state where the governorship, Dean Heller’s Senate seat and all four congressional seats are on the ballot. In addition, half of the State Senate members and all State Assembly members are up for re-election.