Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:foreclosure, Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Lucky Dragon Hotel and Casino
Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform a traditional Chinese lion dance during the grand opening celebration of Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino on December 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The resort, designed to give visitors an authentic Asian cultural and gambling experience, includes a nine-story hotel with 203 rooms, 27,500 square feet of casino space and five Asian-inspired restaurants. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Records say an Asian-themed Las Vegas casino-hotel that shuttered gambling and restaurant operations this month after being open for about a year is facing foreclosure.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Clark County documents show the Lucky Dragon is scheduled for auction Feb. 6, but that repossession or sale at auction wouldn’t necessarily mean the hotel would close.

The property near the Las Vegas Strip announced Jan. 4 that its 200 guest rooms, gift shop and tea lounge would remain open while it began a six-month repositioning process.

Lucky Dragon executives had said the property would focus on domestic Chinese gamblers.

The casino was financed with money from Chinese investors through the EB-5 visa program, which grants green cards to foreigners in return for investments of at least $500,000 on job-creating projects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen